Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness
will campaign for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in Iowa, the
first state to hold a presidential contest.
“I was so excited to join Team Warren
earlier this year,” Van Ness wrote in an email for the campaign.
“Elizabeth is fighting for the change that our country needs right
now, and I don't know about you, but I'm ready to do everything I can
to help her win.”
Supporters were encouraged to donate to
the campaign for a chance to “hang out” with Warren and Van Ness
in Iowa.
Van Ness, who is HIV positive and
nonbinary, announced their support for Warren's presidential campaign
in September.
“The moment I knew I was endorsing
@ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds,” Van Ness
tweeted. “It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with
'amazing' platinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn't be for
profit ever, it's a human right.”
Other LGBT celebrities who have
endorsed Warren include soccer star Megan Rapinoe and singer Melissa
Etheridge.