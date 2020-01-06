Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness will campaign for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in Iowa, the first state to hold a presidential contest.

“I was so excited to join Team Warren earlier this year,” Van Ness wrote in an email for the campaign. “Elizabeth is fighting for the change that our country needs right now, and I don't know about you, but I'm ready to do everything I can to help her win.”

Supporters were encouraged to donate to the campaign for a chance to “hang out” with Warren and Van Ness in Iowa.

Van Ness, who is HIV positive and nonbinary, announced their support for Warren's presidential campaign in September.

“The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds,” Van Ness tweeted. “It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with 'amazing' platinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn't be for profit ever, it's a human right.”

Other LGBT celebrities who have endorsed Warren include soccer star Megan Rapinoe and singer Melissa Etheridge.