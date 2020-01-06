Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Fun Home.

Based on out author Alison Bechdel's graphic novel Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, the musical won the 2015 Tony for Best Musical.

Fun Home, the first Broadway show to feature a lesbian protagonist, takes a look at Bechdel's dysfunctional upbringing, including her relationship with her closeted father Bruce, a funeral director.

According to Broadway Direct, Gyllenhaal will play Bechdel's father in the film. Gyllenhaal's production company, Nine Stories Productions, will produce the film.

The film will be directed by Sam Gold, who took home a Tony for his work on the play.

Gyllenhaal played gay in the 2005 cowboy film Brokeback Mountain opposite Heath Ledger. He played a gay art dealer in Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw.