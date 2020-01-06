Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star
in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Fun Home.
Based on out author Alison Bechdel's
graphic novel Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, the musical won
the 2015 Tony for Best Musical.
Fun Home, the first Broadway
show to feature a lesbian protagonist, takes a look at Bechdel's
dysfunctional upbringing, including her relationship with her
closeted father Bruce, a funeral director.
According to Broadway
Direct, Gyllenhaal will play Bechdel's father in the film.
Gyllenhaal's production company, Nine Stories Productions, will
produce the film.
The film will be directed by Sam Gold,
who took home a Tony for his work on the play.
Gyllenhaal played gay in the 2005
cowboy film Brokeback Mountain opposite Heath Ledger. He
played a gay art dealer in Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw.