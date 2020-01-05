During a recent radio broadcast,
Christian conservative Bryan Fischer reiterated the right-wing myth
that gay men created the Nazi Party.
Fisher, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, has a daily radio show hosted by the American Family
Association (AFA), a Christian group also opposed to LGBT rights.
“Let's not forget that the Nazi Party
started in a gay bar,” Fischer told his listeners. “The Nazi
Party started in a gay bar in Munich, Germany, and the Stormtroopers
were Hitler's enforcers in the early days of the Nazi regime – the
S.A., the Stormtroopers.”
“Without exception, the officers –
this was Hitler's private army – without exception, the officers in
Hitler's private army were homosexuals. You had no chance of
advancing through the ranks unless you were a hardcore homosexual.”
While acknowledging that the Nazis
persecuted gay men, Fischer claimed that they sent only “effeminate
homosexuals” to concentration camps.
Fischer has previously claimed that
Adolf Hitler was gay and compared LGBT activists to “Nazi
Stormstroopers.”
These assertions are “patently
false,” Media
Matters reported in covering Fischer's broadcast.
Fischer's comments have been pulled
straight from the pages of controversial anti-LGBT author Scott
Lively's The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party.
In the book, Lively asserts that gays,
particularly men, played a key role in elevating the Nazi Party in
Germany. He also links the modern LGBT rights movement to events that
took place in Nazi Germany to solidify his claim that gay rights are
“dangerous.” Lively is the founder of Abiding Truth Ministries.
Abiding Truth Ministries and the
American Family Association are listed as “hate groups” by the
Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks
such groups.