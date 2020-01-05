During a recent radio broadcast, Christian conservative Bryan Fischer reiterated the right-wing myth that gay men created the Nazi Party.

Fisher, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, has a daily radio show hosted by the American Family Association (AFA), a Christian group also opposed to LGBT rights.

“Let's not forget that the Nazi Party started in a gay bar,” Fischer told his listeners. “The Nazi Party started in a gay bar in Munich, Germany, and the Stormtroopers were Hitler's enforcers in the early days of the Nazi regime – the S.A., the Stormtroopers.”

“Without exception, the officers – this was Hitler's private army – without exception, the officers in Hitler's private army were homosexuals. You had no chance of advancing through the ranks unless you were a hardcore homosexual.”

While acknowledging that the Nazis persecuted gay men, Fischer claimed that they sent only “effeminate homosexuals” to concentration camps.

Fischer has previously claimed that Adolf Hitler was gay and compared LGBT activists to “Nazi Stormstroopers.”

These assertions are “patently false,” Media Matters reported in covering Fischer's broadcast.

Fischer's comments have been pulled straight from the pages of controversial anti-LGBT author Scott Lively's The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party.

In the book, Lively asserts that gays, particularly men, played a key role in elevating the Nazi Party in Germany. He also links the modern LGBT rights movement to events that took place in Nazi Germany to solidify his claim that gay rights are “dangerous.” Lively is the founder of Abiding Truth Ministries.

Abiding Truth Ministries and the American Family Association are listed as “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks such groups.