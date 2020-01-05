Claudia Lopéz
was sworn in as mayor of the Colombian capital of Bogotá
on January 1.
The 49-year-old Lopéz
is Bogotá's first female
mayor and the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin
America, NBC News reported.
She was elected on October 27 with 35.2
percent of the vote.
“I promise to honor your confidence
and give my all to make sure that our Bogotá in the next four years
will be a more caring, inclusive and sustainable city and region,”
Lopéz said in a tweet.
“Welcome to the 21st century!”
A picture of Lopéz passionately
kissing her partner Angélica
Lozano Correa, also a politician, in celebration of her victory made
headlines. The couple married last month.
