Claudia Lopéz was sworn in as mayor of the Colombian capital of Bogotá on January 1.

The 49-year-old Lopéz is Bogotá's first female mayor and the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America, NBC News reported.

She was elected on October 27 with 35.2 percent of the vote.

“I promise to honor your confidence and give my all to make sure that our Bogotá in the next four years will be a more caring, inclusive and sustainable city and region,” Lopéz said in a tweet. “Welcome to the 21st century!”

A picture of Lopéz passionately kissing her partner Angélica Lozano Correa, also a politician, in celebration of her victory made headlines. The couple married last month.

