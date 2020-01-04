United Methodist Church leaders have announced a proposed plan to split over issues related to LGBT acceptance.

The plan, announced Friday, calls for parishes opposed to LGBT clergy and same-sex marriage to leave the denomination.

Offering the proposal is a 16-member group of Methodist bishops.

Titled Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation, the nine-page plan calls separation “the best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”

At a contentious General Conference last year, delegates voted for greater enforcement of the church's ban on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy. Church watchers at the time said that the vote would lead to a schism.

“The impasse is such that we have come to the realization that we just can't stay that way any longer,” Bishop Thomas Bickerton, part of the group behind the proposal, told the United Methodist News Service.

Under the proposal, parishes that separate would get $25 million over four years and keep their properties.

Delegates will vote on the proposal when they meet in May in Minneapolis.