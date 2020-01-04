After a three-week trial run in June,
RuPaul Charles' daytime talk show is not moving forward.
According to Variety, Fox
Television Stations has decided not to proceed with the daily
syndicated talk show, simply titled RuPaul.
Produce by Telepictures, a unit of
Warner Bros, RuPaul had a three-week trial run in select
markets in June.
Telepictures also produces Ellen
DeGeneres' hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
RuPaul hosted his own talk show on VH1
in the mid-nineties titled The RuPaul Show. He and co-host
Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted over
100 episodes. The duo also co-hosted a morning radio show on WKTU in
New York.
RuPaul's first comedy series, AJ and
the Queen, premieres next week on Netflix.
(Related: First
Look: RuPaul stars in Netflix comedy AJ
and the Queen.)