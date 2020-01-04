After a three-week trial run in June, RuPaul Charles' daytime talk show is not moving forward.

According to Variety, Fox Television Stations has decided not to proceed with the daily syndicated talk show, simply titled RuPaul.

Produce by Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros, RuPaul had a three-week trial run in select markets in June.

Telepictures also produces Ellen DeGeneres' hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

RuPaul hosted his own talk show on VH1 in the mid-nineties titled The RuPaul Show. He and co-host Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted over 100 episodes. The duo also co-hosted a morning radio show on WKTU in New York.

RuPaul's first comedy series, AJ and the Queen, premieres next week on Netflix.

