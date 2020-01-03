Sources close to Marvel Studios have said that chief Kevin Feige did not mean to say a transgender character would debut “very soon” in an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Feige made the remark last month while participating in a guest lecture series for the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

During the event, Feige was asked whether Marvel had any plans to bring “more LGBT+ characters into the MCU, specifically the T, trans characters.”

“Yes, absolutely yes,” Feige responded. “And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now.”

But two sources close to the studio told Variety that Feige was referring to a gay character set to appear in the film The Eternals from director Chloe Zhao. The movie is expected to open in November. Variety reported that The Eternals is the only MCU film Marvel currently has in production.

Feige has previously confirmed that The Eternals would include the studio's first gay character, though he's given few details.

“He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” he said last year.