Sources close to Marvel Studios have
said that chief Kevin Feige did not mean to say a transgender
character would debut “very soon” in an upcoming movie in the
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Feige made the remark last month while
participating in a guest lecture series for the New York Film Academy
in Los Angeles.
During the event, Feige was asked
whether Marvel had any plans to bring “more LGBT+ characters into
the MCU, specifically the T, trans characters.”
“Yes, absolutely yes,” Feige
responded. “And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right
now.”
But two sources close to the studio
told Variety
that Feige was referring to a gay character set to appear in the film
The Eternals from director Chloe Zhao. The movie is expected
to open in November. Variety reported that The Eternals
is the only MCU film Marvel currently has in production.
Feige has previously confirmed that The
Eternals would include the studio's first gay character, though
he's given few details.
“He's married, he's got a family, and
that is just part of who he is,” he said last year.