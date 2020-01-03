Netflix on Thursday released its first
trailer for the sixth season of Grace and Frankie.
In the comedy, Jane Fonda and Lily
Tomlin play two senior women creating new lives for themselves after
their husbands come out gay and marry each other.
The trailer opens with Frankie (Tomlin)
making a toast to newlyweds Grace (Fonda) and Nick (Peter Gallagher).
“Raise your glasses people, to the
newlyweds, Grace and Nick!” Frankie says, to the surprise of their
family and friends.
Grace's marriage and how it impacts
Frankie appears to occupy much of the sixth season.
Grace and Frankie will end with
its seventh season, Netflix announced earlier this year.
Netflix will begin streaming season 6
on January 15.