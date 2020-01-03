Netflix on Thursday released its first trailer for the sixth season of Grace and Frankie.

In the comedy, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play two senior women creating new lives for themselves after their husbands come out gay and marry each other.

The trailer opens with Frankie (Tomlin) making a toast to newlyweds Grace (Fonda) and Nick (Peter Gallagher).

“Raise your glasses people, to the newlyweds, Grace and Nick!” Frankie says, to the surprise of their family and friends.

Grace's marriage and how it impacts Frankie appears to occupy much of the sixth season.

Grace and Frankie will end with its seventh season, Netflix announced earlier this year.

Netflix will begin streaming season 6 on January 15.