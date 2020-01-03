Stacy London, the former host of What Not To Wear, has come out, introducing her girlfriend on Instagram.

In the post, London said that she's been dating musician Cat Yezbak for more than a year. It is, London said, her “first serious relationship with a woman.”

"I haven't paraded her around on social media for several reasons: 1) I've had public relationships before and I don't love that. But I want to be clear here that with Cat I felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first serious relationship with a woman and I'm sure there will be some hoo ha about that. But I would never hide her out of shame," London wrote. "2.) It's really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say 'I'm dating a woman' with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that."

"Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere."

“So I used to date men. Now I date her. That's it. That's all I have to say,” she added.

London hosted TLC's makeover series What Not To Wear for 10 seasons.