Stacy London, the former host of What
Not To Wear, has come out, introducing her girlfriend on
Instagram.
In the post, London said that she's
been dating musician Cat Yezbak for more than a year. It is, London
said, her “first serious relationship with a woman.”
"I haven't paraded her around on
social media for several reasons: 1) I've had public relationships
before and I don't love that. But I want to be clear here that with
Cat I felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first
serious relationship with a woman and I'm sure there will be some hoo
ha about that. But I would never hide her out of shame," London
wrote. "2.) It's really easy for me, a privileged white woman
who is 50, to suddenly say 'I'm dating a woman' with very few
repercussions and I am well aware of that."
"Unlike me, there are countless
people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they
are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone
anywhere."
“So I used to date men. Now I date
her. That's it. That's all I have to say,” she added.
London hosted TLC's makeover series
What Not To Wear for 10 seasons.