Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million in the fourth quarter.

“I'm so proud of the grassroots movement you have built – one that will not only beat [President Donald] Trump, but usher in a new era entirely,” Buttigieg said in tweeting the total. “Thank you.”

Campaign manager Mike Schmuhl released the figures in a memo on Wednesday. The campaign raised the money from 326,000 individual donors. The average contribution was $33, Schmuhl said.

Wednesday was also Buttigieg's final day as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg raised over $76 million in 2019.

"These figures are even more astounding considering that Pete started this race less than a year ago as an unknown candidate, with just a few staffers and zero dollars in the bank," Schmuhl wrote. "But what we did have was a shared vision of bringing a new kind of politics to Washington and changing the trajectory of our country."

Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay candidate to participate in a presidential debate. His campaign is a dramatic reminder of how far the LGBT movement has advanced in the last decade.