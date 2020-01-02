Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg
raised more than $24.7 million in the fourth quarter.
“I'm so proud of the grassroots
movement you have built – one that will not only beat [President
Donald] Trump, but usher in a new era entirely,” Buttigieg said in
tweeting the total. “Thank you.”
Campaign manager Mike Schmuhl released
the figures in a memo on Wednesday. The campaign raised the money
from 326,000 individual donors. The average contribution was $33,
Schmuhl said.
Wednesday was also Buttigieg's final
day as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg raised over $76 million in
2019.
"These figures are even more
astounding considering that Pete started this race less than a year
ago as an unknown candidate, with just a few staffers and zero
dollars in the bank," Schmuhl wrote. "But what we did have
was a shared vision of bringing a new kind of politics to Washington
and changing the trajectory of our country."
Buttigieg made history as the first
openly gay candidate to participate in a presidential debate. His
campaign is a dramatic reminder of how far the LGBT movement has
advanced in the last decade.