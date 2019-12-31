Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn
Harris exchanged vows on Sunday after a nine-month engagement.
According to PEOPLE, the wedding
took place at the Vizcaya Museums and Gardens in Miami.
“This will be the first time in our
relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to
come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different
level,” Harris told the outlet.
“I think so much of our support from
our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so
much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and
acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in
now.”
“I’m so excited to have this type
of platform to have this type of visibility to be seen as a gay
couple and it be accepted and it be important,” she
added.
The women, both of whom play for the
Orlando Pride and the United States women's national soccer team,
have been together for almost a decade.
Guests included soccer star Megan
Rapinoe and social media personality Kyle Krieger.