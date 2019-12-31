Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris exchanged vows on Sunday after a nine-month engagement.

According to PEOPLE, the wedding took place at the Vizcaya Museums and Gardens in Miami.

“This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level,” Harris told the outlet.

“I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.”

“I’m so excited to have this type of platform to have this type of visibility to be seen as a gay couple and it be accepted and it be important,” she added.

The women, both of whom play for the Orlando Pride and the United States women's national soccer team, have been together for almost a decade.

Guests included soccer star Megan Rapinoe and social media personality Kyle Krieger.