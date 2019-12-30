Netflix's LGBT-inclusive Heartstrings
is an anthology series inspired by Dolly Parton's hit songs.
Each hour-long episode is titled and
themed after a Parton song.
Parton, a vocal supporter of LGBT
rights, introduces each episode.
In “Two Doors Down,” Parton
explains how she wrote the song and encourages viewers to “accept
the love of the people around you” and that “what it all comes
down to is love.”
The episode takes place in a small
Southern town where the Meegers family has gathered to celebrate a
wedding. The bride's brother Ty (played by Andy Mientus) is closeted
and dating Cole (Michael J. Willett), the wedding planner. By the end
of the nuptial weekend, the couple's relationship is revealed to Ty's
parents with mixed results. The episode also includes a non-binary
teen played by Aidan Langford.
In “Cracker Jack,” Tammy Lynn
Michaels plays a lesbian who has recently become wealthy with the
sale of her jewelry business.
Speaking with LGBT blog NewNowNext,
Mark B. Perry, who wrote “Two Doors Down,” said that Parton had
asked for the LGBT inclusion.
“I was told that Dolly herself wanted
to do an LGBTQ-inclusive episode based on the fact that she has such
a universal appeal,” he
said.