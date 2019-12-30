Actor Dan Amboyer and his husband Eric P. Berger are dads.

In an Instagram post, Amboyer said that Theodore Carl Amboyer-Berger was born on Friday, December 13 and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces.

“I’m bursting with joy to introduce you to our son, Theodore Carl Amboyer-Berger,” Amboyer captioned a photo of his son. “Teddy was born under a full moon, during the wee hours of Friday the 13th of December. 7lbs 10oz, 19.5 inches, just over 2 weeks ahead of schedule.”

“His middle name is to honor both Eric and my maternal grandfathers, who were named Carl.”

Amboyer said that Teddy's favorite things “include competitive-style eating, cuddling [with] Papa while he sings him Christmas carols, and bingeing The [new] Dark Crystal with Daddy.”

“This has been a 3.5 year journey for us, and Eric and I couldn’t be more in love with our little guy,” he added.

The 34-year-old Amboyer is best known for his starring role as Prince William of Wales in Hallmark Channel's William & Catherine: A Royal Romance and twins Thad and Chad on TV Land's Younger.

Amboyer and Berger married in New York City in 2017 after being together for nearly 10 years.

In announcing his marriage, Amboyer for the first time publicly talked about his sexuality.