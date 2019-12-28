Sara Gilbert on Friday filed for legal separation from wife Linda Perry.

The women wed in 2014 after dating for three years.

According to PEOPLE, Gilbert cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Gilbert, 44, stars on The Conners, the ABC spin-off of Roseanne. From 2010-2019 she appeared as a co-host on CBS's The Talk. Gilbert developed the daytime show.

Gilbert and Perry have one son, Rhodes Emilio, 4. Gilbert also has two children from a previous relationship with television producer Allison Adler.

In 2014, Perry, the 54-year-old former vocalist and guitarist of 4 Non Blondes, appeared on the VH1 reality series Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project, where she took on the role of mentor to young musicians. In 2015, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.