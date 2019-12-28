Sara Gilbert on Friday filed for legal
separation from wife Linda Perry.
The women wed in 2014 after dating for
three years.
According to PEOPLE,
Gilbert cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their
separation.
Gilbert, 44, stars on The Conners,
the ABC spin-off of Roseanne. From 2010-2019 she appeared as a
co-host on CBS's The Talk. Gilbert developed the daytime show.
Gilbert and Perry have one son, Rhodes
Emilio, 4. Gilbert also has two children from a previous relationship
with television producer Allison Adler.
In 2014, Perry, the 54-year-old former
vocalist and guitarist of 4 Non Blondes, appeared on the VH1 reality
series Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project, where she took
on the role of mentor to young musicians. In 2015, she was inducted
into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.