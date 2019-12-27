Kit Williamson, the creator and star of
EastSiders, has said that he hopes that the show proves that
the world is ready for more queer stories from independent
filmmakers.
Eastsiders takes a look at the
lives of Cal (played by Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are
trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The
show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire
first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler
Logo.
The series returned for its fourth and
final season on December 1.
Speaking with LGBT glossy The
Advocate, Williamson was asked about the show's long-term legacy.
“I hope that this show inspires other
independent filmmakers to create micro-budget content to tell stories
that are unique to them and to get them out there,” Williamson
said. “I think the show is proof that there is an audience for
these stories, and that you don’t have to have a giant budget in
order to reach a global audience.”
“You don’t have to follow the rules
of the industry. If we keep following the rules of the industry,
we’re gonna just get a queer show every couple of years. We need
more stories than that.”
“We need to be represented as a
community in ways that honor our individuality … and support each
other and fight for each other,” he added.
EastSiders is currently
streaming on Netflix.