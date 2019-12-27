Kit Williamson, the creator and star of EastSiders, has said that he hopes that the show proves that the world is ready for more queer stories from independent filmmakers.

Eastsiders takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler Logo.

The series returned for its fourth and final season on December 1.

Speaking with LGBT glossy The Advocate, Williamson was asked about the show's long-term legacy.

“I hope that this show inspires other independent filmmakers to create micro-budget content to tell stories that are unique to them and to get them out there,” Williamson said. “I think the show is proof that there is an audience for these stories, and that you don’t have to have a giant budget in order to reach a global audience.”

“You don’t have to follow the rules of the industry. If we keep following the rules of the industry, we’re gonna just get a queer show every couple of years. We need more stories than that.”

“We need to be represented as a community in ways that honor our individuality … and support each other and fight for each other,” he added.

EastSiders is currently streaming on Netflix.