Out actress Ellen Page on Thursday
declared that she “loves” being queer.
The 32-year-old Page came out gay in
2014 and last year married Emma Portner.
(Related: Ellen
Page, Emma Porter celebrate first wedding anniversary.)
Page posted on social media photos of
herself at the “beginning of the decade” and at the “end of the
decade.” In the older photo, Page is wearing a green mini dress at
the premiere of Inception, while in the more recent photo, she
is wearing a black suit at the premiere of Netflix's The Umbrella
Academy.
“I was closeted at the beginning of
the decade. It was horrible,” Page captioned the photos on
Instagram. “I am so lucky to be living my truth and I fucking love
being queer.”
“Much love to all. [rainbow, heart
emojis],” she
added.