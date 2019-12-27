Out actress Ellen Page on Thursday declared that she “loves” being queer.

The 32-year-old Page came out gay in 2014 and last year married Emma Portner.

(Related: Ellen Page, Emma Porter celebrate first wedding anniversary.)

Page posted on social media photos of herself at the “beginning of the decade” and at the “end of the decade.” In the older photo, Page is wearing a green mini dress at the premiere of Inception, while in the more recent photo, she is wearing a black suit at the premiere of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

“I was closeted at the beginning of the decade. It was horrible,” Page captioned the photos on Instagram. “I am so lucky to be living my truth and I fucking love being queer.”

“Much love to all. [rainbow, heart emojis],” she added.