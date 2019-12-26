The U.S. State Department has recalled
its ambassador to Zambia after he spoke out in support of a gay male
couple.
U.S Ambassador Daniel Foote spoke out
against a 15-year prison sentence given to the couple under Zambia's
colonial-era law that prohibits gay sex. According to local media
reports, the couple was caught having sex in a lodge in the town of
Kapiri Mposhi.
Foote said that he was “horrified”
by the sentence and criticized corruption in the nation.
“I was personally horrified to read
yesterday about the sentencing of two men, who had a consensual
relationship, which hurt absolutely no one, to 15 years imprisonment
for ‘crimes against the order of nature,'” said
Foote. “Meanwhile, government officials can steal millions of
public dollars without prosecution, political cadres can beat
innocent citizens for expressing their opinions with no consequences,
or poachers/traffickers can kill numerous elephants, barbarically
chainsaw and sell their tusks and face a maximum of only five years
imprisonment in Zambia.”
“Decisions like this oppressive
sentencing do untold damage to Zambia’s international reputation by
demonstrating that human rights in Zambia is not a universal
guarantee,” Foote continued. “They perpetuate persecution against
disenfranchised groups and minorities, such as people from other
tribes or political affiliations, albinos, the disabled, our lesbian,
gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) brothers and sisters,
and everyone who is deemed ‘different.'”
The Zambia government criticized
Foote's harsh comments.
Foote said that he was shocked by the
“hate” directed at him over his support for the gay couple.
“I was shocked at the venom and hate
directed at me and my country, largely in the name of 'Christian'
values, by a small minority of Zambians,” Foote said in a
statement. “I thought, perhaps incorrectly, that Christianity meant
trying to live like our Lord, Jesus Christ. I am not qualified to
sermonize, but I cannot imagine Jesus would have used bestiality
comparisons or referred to his fellow human beings as 'dogs' or
'worse than animals;' allusions made repeatedly by your countrymen
and women about homosexuals.”
Foote also said that he had received
death threats.
Zambia is among the more than 70
nations where consensual gay sex is criminalized.