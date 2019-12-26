In an interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude, author Armistead Maupin suggested that actor Kevin
Spacey had yet to figure out who he is.
Spacey was in the news this week after
he released a Christmas Eve video in which he hauntingly says a
person can “kill [their enemies] with kindness.”
Spacey announced for the first time
publicly that he is gay after Star Trek: Discovery actor
Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct when the two actors
were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. A flood of accusations
followed, which resulted in Spacey's firing from the Netflix drama
House of Cards.
“You have to get over your own
homophobia or you can’t move anywhere,” Maupin
told Attitude.
“That’s my argument for coming out of the closet as quickly and
cleanly as possible. Some people have to do it in their own time and
that’s fine. But I’m here to tell them that things will blossom
if you really try to be yourself.”
“Sorry, I’m deciding whether to
pick on Kevin Spacey,” he said after a pause. “I won’t. But
there are plenty who don’t ever figure it out.”
Maupin was also asked whether President
Donald Trump's election fed into his recent decision to move to
Britain.
“It didn’t hurt, I’ll tell ‘ya
that!” he said. “Our country is so deeply fucked up. Donald Trump
didn’t create this monstrosity, we created it – by building a
culture that didn’t respect true American values, that had no
inherent decency.”
Netflix earlier this year released its
revival of Maupin's Tales of the City. Maupin said that he's
“open” to doing another installment of the series with Netflix.