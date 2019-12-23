The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed
the nomination of Robert Gilchrist as the U.S. ambassador to
Lithuania.
Gilchrist is at least the fifth openly
gay person to serve in an ambassadorial role under the Trump
administration, the Washington
Blade reported.
Senators confirmed Gilchrist with a
voice vote.
President Donald Trump nominated
Gilchrist, a career Foreign Service officer, to the post in July.
Gilchrist most recently served as
director of the operations center at the Department of State.
The four other openly gay ambassadors
are U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell; U.S. Ambassador to
Nepal Randy Berry; U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia Eric Nelson; and U.S.
Ambassador to Cabo Verde Jeff Daigle.