The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Robert Gilchrist as the U.S. ambassador to Lithuania.

Gilchrist is at least the fifth openly gay person to serve in an ambassadorial role under the Trump administration, the Washington Blade reported.

Senators confirmed Gilchrist with a voice vote.

President Donald Trump nominated Gilchrist, a career Foreign Service officer, to the post in July.

Gilchrist most recently served as director of the operations center at the Department of State.

The four other openly gay ambassadors are U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell; U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry; U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia Eric Nelson; and U.S. Ambassador to Cabo Verde Jeff Daigle.