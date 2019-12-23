Speaking with Billboard, British singer Sam Smith discussed what “triggered” their transition to a nonbinary person.

Smith came out as nonbinary in April but said at the time that they still preferred the pronouns “he/him.” The following month, Smith changed their pronouns to “they/them.”

“After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” Smith said at the time.

In an interview with Billboard, Smith said that writing “Dancing with a Stranger” with Normani “ignited a flame” within them.

“I had just gone through a breakup and the last thing I wanted to do was write a sad song,” Smith said. “I was listening to a lot of really sexy music because it made me feel better, so I wanted the song to capture what I was doing – going to clubs and kissing people.”

“The song launched me into a really beautiful space of writing and freedom.”

“There's a femininity within that song that has ignited a flame within me. It triggered the transition I've made into a nonbinary person,” they said.