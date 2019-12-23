Speaking with Billboard, British
singer Sam Smith discussed what “triggered” their transition to a
nonbinary person.
Smith came out as nonbinary in April
but said at the time that they still preferred the pronouns “he/him.”
The following month, Smith changed their pronouns to “they/them.”
“After a lifetime of being at war
with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside
and out,” Smith said at the time.
In an interview with Billboard,
Smith said that writing “Dancing with a Stranger” with Normani
“ignited a flame” within them.
“I had just gone through a breakup
and the last thing I wanted to do was write a sad song,” Smith
said. “I was listening to a lot of really sexy music because it
made me feel better, so I wanted the song to capture what I was doing
– going to clubs and kissing people.”
“The song launched me into a really
beautiful space of writing and freedom.”
“There's a femininity within that
song that has ignited a flame within me. It triggered the transition
I've made into a nonbinary person,” they said.