Bogota, Colombia Mayor-elect Claudia
López has married her
longtime girlfriend.
López
was elected in October, becoming the city's first female and openly
lesbian mayor. She takes office in January.
López
posted photos on social media of her wedding to Angelica Lozano,
according to The
Guardian.
“On my way to the happiest moment of
my life!” Lopez said in tweeting photos of the brides dressed in
white pantsuits. “I love you my divine Angelina! Thank you for
existing and for loving me forever. I promise I will honor you and
love you for life!”
When López
won in October, a picture of her passionately kissing Lozano, also a
politician, in celebration of her victory made headlines.
López
is also the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin
America.
Colombia is one of only a handful of
Latin American countries where gay and lesbian couples can legally
marry.
(Related: Colombia
becomes fourth Latin American nation to allow gay marriage.)