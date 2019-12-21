LGBT rights advocate GLAAD has criticized novelist J.K. Rowling's support for a British woman who lost her job over transphobic tweets.

Maya Forstater lost her job as a tax expert after tweeting that people cannot change their biological sex.

Forstater wrote that “framing the question of transgender inclusion as an argument that male people should be allowed into women's spaces discounts women's rights to privacy and is fundamentally illiberal (it is like forcing Jewish people to eat pork).”

Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series of novels, tweeted her support for Forstater.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill,” she wrote.

According to the Washington Blade, GLAAD reached out to Rowling's team and asked for a private meeting but was declined.

In a statement, the group criticized Rowling's support for Forstater.

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” GLAAD wrote. “Trans men, trans women, and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”