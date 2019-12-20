Police in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man who threatened to wipe out the city's entire gay community on Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, police have charged Ralph Perkins with a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Perkins reportedly made the threats Monday after an unidentified person rejected his offer to move in with him, according to the arrest report.

Police said Perkins wrote “I like to take a gun I like to wipe the whole gay community out in Tampa and then kill myself” and “That's going to be my ultimate present to Tampa Florida is the annihilator the gay community before I kill myself.”

The Times also reported that Perkins is a registered sex offender. His status stems from a 2004 arrest in Alabama.

Police said that Perkins “did not have any known immediate access to firearms and no weapons were confiscated during the arrest.”

“However, we cannot predict what he would have done had he not been arrested,” Tampa police spokesperson Eddy Durkin told the Times in an email.

Perkins, who told a person that he was suffering from stomach cancer, is being held in the Hillsborough County jail without bail.