Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe will guest star as herself in Sunday's episode of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q.

In the episode titled “Lost Love” airing Sunday, December 22, Rapinoe will play herself as a guest on Alice Pieszecki's (played by Leisha Hailey) talk show.

Journalist Trish Bendix, who first tweeted about the appearance, said that it appears that there is some flirting going on between Pieszecki's character and Rapinoe.

The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime. The premium cable channel debuted the show's sequel, The L Word: Generation Q, on December 8.

Rapinoe was recently named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

