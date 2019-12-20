Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis
revealed this week that he's considering proposing marriage to his
boyfriend Scott Anderson after 9 months of dating.
According to PEOPLE, Lewis
discussed the news on Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show
Jeff Lewis Live!
When
Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live,
asked Lewis how his new relationship was going, he responded that he
was considering getting married.
“I
got to put a ring on it,” Lewis
said.
“Really, you're
going to get married?”
“I would consider
putting a ring on it,” Lewis, 49, answered.
The couple started
dating two months after Lewis split with his former partner of 10
years, Gage Edwards, with whom he shares custody of their 2-year-old
daughter Monroe. Lewis and Anderson have been dating for 9 months.
“It's been less
than a year and you're talking about putting a ring on it? You were
not talking about putting a ring on it with Gage the whole time,”
Cohen said.
“There was always
some apprehension [with Edwards],” Lewis said. “But … me and
the new guy, we get along really well. It's really nice.”