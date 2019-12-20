Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis revealed this week that he's considering proposing marriage to his boyfriend Scott Anderson after 9 months of dating.

According to PEOPLE, Lewis discussed the news on Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live!

When Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, asked Lewis how his new relationship was going, he responded that he was considering getting married.

“I got to put a ring on it,” Lewis said.

“Really, you're going to get married?”

“I would consider putting a ring on it,” Lewis, 49, answered.

The couple started dating two months after Lewis split with his former partner of 10 years, Gage Edwards, with whom he shares custody of their 2-year-old daughter Monroe. Lewis and Anderson have been dating for 9 months.

“It's been less than a year and you're talking about putting a ring on it? You were not talking about putting a ring on it with Gage the whole time,” Cohen said.

“There was always some apprehension [with Edwards],” Lewis said. “But … me and the new guy, we get along really well. It's really nice.”