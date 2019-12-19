In an interview with LGBT weekly the Dallas Voice, figure skater Amber Glenn announced that she identifies as bisexual/pansexual.

With her announcement, the 20-year-old Glenn becomes the only openly LGBT female figure skater on Team USA.

Glenn told the outlet that she was out to fellow athletes in her inner circle.

“The fear of not being accepted is a huge struggle for me,” Glenn said.

“Being perceived as 'just a phase' or 'indecisive' is a common thing for bisexual/pansexual women. I don't want to have my sexuality in people's faces, but I also don't want to hide who I am,” she said.

This is the first time Glenn has publicly discussed her sexuality.