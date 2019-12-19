In an interview with LGBT weekly the
Dallas Voice, figure skater Amber Glenn announced that she
identifies as bisexual/pansexual.
With her announcement, the 20-year-old
Glenn becomes the only openly LGBT female figure skater on Team USA.
Glenn told the outlet that she was out
to fellow athletes in her inner circle.
“The fear of not being accepted is a
huge struggle for me,” Glenn
said.
“Being perceived as 'just a phase' or
'indecisive' is a common thing for bisexual/pansexual women. I don't
want to have my sexuality in people's faces, but I also don't want to
hide who I am,” she said.
This is the first time Glenn has
publicly discussed her sexuality.