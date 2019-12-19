In a recent interview, actress Charlize
Theron talked about her sexuality and her transgender daughter.
Earlier this year, Theron confirmed
that her child Jackson is transgender.
“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too.
Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am
not a boy!'” Theron told The Daily Mail.
Speaking with Michigan LGBT weekly
PrideSource, Theron, who portrays Megyn Kelly in the film
Bombshell, said that she talked about her daughter's gender
identity so that the world would use “the right pronouns for her.”
“I feel like as her mother, for me,
it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if
they would use the right pronouns for her,” Theron said.
“I think it became harder for us the
older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong
pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using
the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be
that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back.”
“I haven’t really talked about it
ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully
of the press – and the world, hopefully – the rest is really
private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide
if she wants to share that,” she said.
Theron also expanded on previous
comments that she explored her sexuality in her youth. “But it
turns out – ahh! – that I am straight. It's a little bit of a
bummer,” she
said.