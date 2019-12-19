In a recent interview, actress Charlize Theron talked about her sexuality and her transgender daughter.

Earlier this year, Theron confirmed that her child Jackson is transgender.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'” Theron told The Daily Mail.

Speaking with Michigan LGBT weekly PrideSource, Theron, who portrays Megyn Kelly in the film Bombshell, said that she talked about her daughter's gender identity so that the world would use “the right pronouns for her.”

“I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her,” Theron said.

“I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back.”

“I haven’t really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press – and the world, hopefully – the rest is really private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that,” she said.

Theron also expanded on previous comments that she explored her sexuality in her youth. “But it turns out – ahh! – that I am straight. It's a little bit of a bummer,” she said.