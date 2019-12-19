The LGBT docuseries Visible: Out on Television will debut on Apple TV+ on February 14.

The five-part television event is an Apple TV+ exclusive.

Visible is executive produced by out comedian Wanda Sykes and out actor Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery). Emmy-nominated Filmmakers Ryan White (The Case Against 8) and Jessica Hargrave are also involved.

Apple described the upcoming series in a press release: “Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television.”

The series will also feature narration from out celebrities such as Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe.

Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBT character, and coming out in the television industry.

Apple promises the series will include never-before-seen interviews from dozens of celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.