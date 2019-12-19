The LGBT docuseries Visible: Out on
Television will debut on Apple TV+ on February 14.
The five-part television event is an
Apple TV+ exclusive.
Visible is executive produced by
out comedian Wanda Sykes and out actor Wilson Cruz (Star Trek:
Discovery). Emmy-nominated Filmmakers Ryan White (The Case
Against 8) and Jessica Hargrave are also involved.
Apple described the upcoming series in
a press release: “Visible: Out on Television investigates
the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the
American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped
television.”
The series will also feature narration
from out celebrities such as Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate
Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe.
Each hour-long episode will explore
themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBT
character, and coming out in the television industry.
Apple promises the series will include
never-before-seen interviews from dozens of celebrities, including
Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel
Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.