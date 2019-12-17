In a Facebook post, Christian conservative Franklin Graham called on followers to “change the channel” on the Hallmark Channel after it reversed course on a lesbian ad.

On Sunday, Hallmark backtracked on pulling an ad from online wedding registry Zola.com that showed a lesbian couple getting married and later kissing after exchanging vows.

Hallmark announced that it would pull the ad after the Christian conservative group One Million Moms criticized the network for the ad and for saying that it was “open” to producing movies with same-sex couples.

“One Million Moms is asking Hallmark to stay true to its family friendly roots that so many families have grown to love, and to keep sex and sexual content – including the promotion of homosexuality – out of its programming,” the group wrote. “Please sign our petition asking Hallmark to do what is right and reject airing movies and commercials with LGBT content!”

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, more than 70,000 people signed its petition calling on Hallmark to reinstate the ad.

“We can change the channel,” wrote Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights. “That’s what I’ll do if I’m watching the Hallmark Channel and an ad with gay people kissing comes on. My family has enjoyed this channel for years. We and millions of others have appreciated their wholesome content that was unlike so much of what is on television today.”

“But the LGBTQ agenda bullies everybody – including the Hallmark Channel. The Hallmark Channel aired an ad from a wedding planning company showing a lesbian couple kissing, then they pulled it after their conservative base shared concerns.”

“Now they’ve announced that they’re reinstating the ad and will again be airing it and others like it. That’s a shame. Let the Hallmark Channel USA know how you feel about this type of content on their channel,” he said.