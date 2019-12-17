Streaming giant Netflix has ordered a
second season of Special, the Emmy-nominated comedy series
created by and starring Ryan O'Connell.
The series is based on O'Connell's 2015
memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.
In the series, O'Connell plays a gay
man with mild cerebral palsy who is rewriting his identity to change
his life. O'Connell also is a writer and executive producer on the
series.
Returning cast members include Jessica
Hecht and Punam Patel, Deadline
reported.
The show is produced by That's
Wonderful Productions, the production company started by husband and
husband couple Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) and Todd Spiewak.