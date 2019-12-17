Streaming giant Netflix has ordered a second season of Special, the Emmy-nominated comedy series created by and starring Ryan O'Connell.

The series is based on O'Connell's 2015 memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

In the series, O'Connell plays a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who is rewriting his identity to change his life. O'Connell also is a writer and executive producer on the series.

Returning cast members include Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel, Deadline reported.

The show is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, the production company started by husband and husband couple Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) and Todd Spiewak.