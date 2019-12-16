The Hallmark Channel on Sunday said that it was reversing its decision to pull an ad featuring a lesbian couple.

The ad from online wedding registry Zola.com shows a lesbian couple exchanging vows and later kissing after exchanging vows. The commercial began airing on the channel on December 2.

Mike Perry, the president and CEO of Hallmark, Inc. said that the company had “seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused.”

“Said simply, [executives at parent company Crown Media Family Networks] believe this was the wrong decision,” Perry said. “Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

The ad was pulled after the Christian conservative group One Million Moms criticized the network for the ad and for saying that it was “open” to producing movies with same-sex couples.

“One Million Moms is asking Hallmark to stay true to its family friendly roots that so many families have grown to love, and to keep sex and sexual content – including the promotion of homosexuality – out of its programming,” the group wrote. “Please sign our petition asking Hallmark to do what is right and reject airing movies and commercials with LGBT content!”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, criticized Hallmark's decision to pull the Zola.com ad, saying that the network had “failed the LGBT community and all of your customers.”

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also criticized the network. “Being 'family friendly' means honoring love, not censoring difference. This truth will be more important than ever as we rebuild our nation into a place defined by belonging, not by exclusion,” he wrote.

The hashtag #BoycottHallmarkChannel trended on Twitter over the weekend.