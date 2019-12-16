Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that banning therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender will be a “top priority” of his administration.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

In a letter to Canada's justice secretary outlining his administration's top priorities, Trudeau said that the attorney general and minister of justice must work to “amend the Criminal Code to ban the practice of conversion therapy and take other steps required with the provinces and territories to end conversion therapy in Canada.”

According to the Independent, activists said that they were “very pleased” to see Trudeau prioritizing such a ban.

“This is a real opportunity for Canada to show leadership on the world stage when it comes to passing the strongest legislation in the world. To clearly demonstrate that conversion therapy has no place in our society or civilization,” said Kristopher Wells, a professor at MacEwan University.

Trudeau, an outspoken LGBT ally, won reelection in October.