The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, has criticized the Hallmark Channel for pulling an ad featuring a lesbian couple on their wedding day.

The ad from online wedding registry Zola.com shows a lesbian couple exchanging vows and later kissing after exchanging vows. The commercial began airing on the channel on December 2.

Christian conservative group One Million Moms criticized the network for the ad and for saying that it was “open” to producing movies with same-sex couples.

“One Million Moms is asking Hallmark to stay true to its family friendly roots that so many families have grown to love, and to keep sex and sexual content – including the promotion of homosexuality – out of its programming,” the group wrote. “Please sign our petition asking Hallmark to do what is right and reject airing movies and commercials with LGBT content!”

In a statement giving to The New York Times, a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said that the Zola.com ad was removed because it violated the network's standards.

“The decision not to air overt public displays of affection in our sponsored advertisement, regardless of the participants, is in line with our current policy, which includes not featuring political advertisements, offensive language, R-rated movie content and many other categories,” the spokesperson said.

However, the network continues to air other Zola.com ads featuring heterosexual couples.

In an open letter to Hallmark, HRC called on executives to reconsider.

“In pulling Zola.com's ad, which featured a same-sex couple, you have failed the LGBTQ community and all of your customers,” HRC wrote.

“By caving into the wants of a hateful group, you have worked to erase LGBTQ people from television screens across the country. The message that sends about LGBTQ families is dangerous and wrong. On behalf of the Human Rights Campaign, I urge you to reconsider your decision to pull this ad.”