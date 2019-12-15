Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe has endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for president.

Rapinoe made her endorsement on social media, posting a video of herself speaking to Warren by phone.

“I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real,” Rapinoe captioned the video on Twitter. “I'm proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country.”

In the video, Warren calls Rapinoe, who appears to be at an airport, from the back seat of a moving car.

“And I just think that it's amazing,” Rapinoe tells Warren about her campaign. “It's big. It's bold. I just don't think we can get to a better place by waling this moderate line.”

Warren also congratulated Rapinoe for being named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

Appearing on CNN, Rapinoe called Warren “smart” and “relatable,” adding that the 2020 election is about more than President Donald Trump.