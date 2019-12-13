Christian conservative Liberty Counsel has criticized Merriam-Webster for making “they” its 2019 Word of the Year.

“English famously lacks a gender-neutral singular pronoun to correspond neatly with singular pronouns like everyone or someone, and as a consequence they has been used for this purpose for over 600 years," the dictionary publisher said in announcing its Word of the year.

"More recently, though, they has also been used to refer to one person whose gender identity is nonbinary, a sense that is increasingly common in published, edited text, as well as social media and in daily personal interactions between English speakers.”

Liberty Counsel's Mat Staver chided the dictionary for recognizing the radical transformation in usage the word had undergone in recent years.

“Merriam-Webster fell in, lockstep, with the garish LGBT parade when it announced its 2019 Word of the Year: 'They.' They, you see, is the new pronoun of choice for people whose 'gender identity is nonbinary,' as America’s word authority announced,” Staver wrote in a statement.

“It’s a bizarre disgrace. America’s venerable dictionary publisher is bowing deeply to radical LGBT forces and pushing the LGBT agenda forward. This latest cultural atrocity gives you and me a disturbing signal of how far our nation has shifted off its Judeo-Christian foundation – and why Liberty Counsel is so needed today.”

Staver, whose group is challenging in court state and local bans on therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation and gender identity of LGBT youth and laws that prohibit LGBT discrimination, concluded his remarks by asking for “your most generous year-end” donation to “fight the battles to come in 2020.”