Director David France's upcoming documentary Welcome to Chechnya will premiere at next month's Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

France is known for the AIDS documentary How to Survive a Plague and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, which looks at the life of transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, who was known as “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.”

In Welcome to Chechnya, France moves from documenting the past to the present, specifically the brutal atrocities against gay and transgender people in the repressive Russian republic of Chechnya.

France's film documents how LGBT people are fleeing Chechnya with the help of a group of brave activists.

According to Deadline, HBO has already purchased the documentary, which it is expected to debut in June.

In a statement, France said that he was “thrilled” to partner with HBO to “help shed light on this ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

“Welcome to Chechnya needed a distributor that is fearless and believes in the power of social justice filmmaking,” France said.

How to Survive a Plague was nominated for an Oscar.