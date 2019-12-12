In his first network television interview since coming out, Ed Smart, father of Elizabeth Smart, reveals he underwent conversion therapy.

Smart, 64, came out gay earlier this year in a private Facebook post to his neighbors, friends, and family that went public.

Smart is talking 17 years after the safe return of his teenage daughter Elizabeth after she had been kidnapped in 2002.

In addition to announcing his sexual orientation, Smart revealed that he and Lois, his wife of 34 years, were divorcing. The couple has six adult children.

“I never wanted to identify as being gay,” Smart told CBS This Morning's Gayle King. “I never wanted that to be part of me.”

“How did you try to fix it?” King asked.

“I went to therapists. I went to my church leaders,” Smart said, adding that he felt like he had stabbed his wife in the heart.

“How do you cure being gay? There is no cure. And for all of those out there that are struggling in this same spot: There is no cure,” he said. “This is absolutely not a choice. And I wish my wife knew that.”

Smart, a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), which is opposed to same-sex relationships, has said that he no longer feels comfortable in the church because of his sexual orientation.