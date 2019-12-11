The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) continues to inform supporters that it is working to overturn
the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling striking down laws and constitutional
amendments prohibiting same-sex marriage.
NOM is the nation's largest
single-issue group opposed to marriage equality.
In an email to supporters, NOM
President Brian Brown called for additional support to fund its work
to overturn the “utterly anti-constitutional, illegitimate ruling
in Obergefell.”
“The left would like every American
to accept their narrative that same-sex marriage is a done deal and
has been fully embraced throughout society. Of course, that narrative
is nonsense. A strong majority of voters made their views on same-sex
marriage quite clear by going to the polls to ensure that marriage
remained the union of one man and one woman,” Brown wrote.
“While we work to overturn the
utterly anti-constitutional, illegitimate ruling in Obergefell,
we will fight for the right of people of faith to not be forced into
a choice between their profession and their beliefs. There are plenty
of people out there who are willing to participate in a same-sex
ceremony – as an officiant, vendor or supplier of goods and
services. Your donation today will allow us to continue to develop
plans and explore potential ways that we can fight,” he said.
Brown did not provide any details on
how his group plans to overturn the ruling.
(Related: NOM's
Brian Brown says he's confident Brett Kavanaugh will vote to overturn
gay marriage ruling.)