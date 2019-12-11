The National Organization for Marriage (NOM) continues to inform supporters that it is working to overturn the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling striking down laws and constitutional amendments prohibiting same-sex marriage.

NOM is the nation's largest single-issue group opposed to marriage equality.

In an email to supporters, NOM President Brian Brown called for additional support to fund its work to overturn the “utterly anti-constitutional, illegitimate ruling in Obergefell.”

“The left would like every American to accept their narrative that same-sex marriage is a done deal and has been fully embraced throughout society. Of course, that narrative is nonsense. A strong majority of voters made their views on same-sex marriage quite clear by going to the polls to ensure that marriage remained the union of one man and one woman,” Brown wrote.

“While we work to overturn the utterly anti-constitutional, illegitimate ruling in Obergefell, we will fight for the right of people of faith to not be forced into a choice between their profession and their beliefs. There are plenty of people out there who are willing to participate in a same-sex ceremony – as an officiant, vendor or supplier of goods and services. Your donation today will allow us to continue to develop plans and explore potential ways that we can fight,” he said.

Brown did not provide any details on how his group plans to overturn the ruling.

