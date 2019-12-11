The U.S. Senate has confirmed an openly gay judge to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

President Donald Trump nominated Patrick Bumatay to sit on the court last year.

Confirmation by the Senate makes Bumatay the highest-ranking openly gay federal judge in the nation.

Senators voted 53-40 on Tuesday to approve Bumatay's lifetime appointment.

Democrats voted against Bumatay, citing his lack of appellate experience. Bumatay previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Southern California.

Bumatay was Trump's second openly gay judicial nominee. His first was Mary Rowland, who was confirmed by the Senate in August.

Trump nominated Bumatay after ignoring the recommendations of California Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein.

While many of Trump's judicial nominees are opposed to LGBT rights, Bumatay is a member of the Tom Homann LGBT Law Association, which seeks to advance LGBT issues in California, according to his White House bio.