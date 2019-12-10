Christian conservative group One
Million Moms is calling on the Hallmark Channel not to produce LGBT
movies.
Recently, the network said that it was
“open” to producing movies with same-sex couples.
(Related: Hallmark
says it's “open” to making gay Christmas movies.)
One Million Moms has launched a
petition asking Hallmark not to force “tolerance and acceptance of
homosexuality” with its programming.
“Parents need to know they could now
come face-to-face with the LGBT agenda when they sit down to watch
the Hallmark Channel,” the group's Monica Cole wrote. “Family
entertainment is not the outlet in which to be politically correct by
forcing tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality – a sinful
lifestyle that Scripture clearly deems as wrong. You can read so in
Romans 1:18-32.”
“One Million Moms is asking Hallmark
to stay true to its family friendly roots that so many families have
grown to love, and to keep sex and sexual content – including the
promotion of homosexuality – out of its programming. Please sign
our petition asking Hallmark to do what is right and reject airing
movies and commercials with LGBT content!”
One Million Moms is staunchly opposed
to same-sex relationships and has been critical of companies and
brands that reach out to the LGBT community, including GAP, DC
Comics, Oreos, Amazon, Tylenol, Chobani, Macy's, Campbell's, and
Disney Channel.