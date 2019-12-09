The campaign website of President
Donald Trump is selling LGBT Pride t-shirts.
The shirt includes the phrase “Make
America Great Again” in rainbow colors.
“Show your support for the LGBT
community and the 45th President with this exclusive Make
America Great Again Pride T-Shirt,” reads the shirt's description.
The president has continually insisted
that he's a friend to the LGBT community, but his record speaks
otherwise.
In August, Trump told reporters that
he's done “very well” with the LGBT community.
“I’ve done very well with that
community and some of my biggest supporters are of that community,
and I talk to them a lot about it. I think I’ve done really very
well with that community, as you know, Peter Thiel and so many
others, they’re – they’re with me all the way, and they like
the job I’m doing, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log
Cabin group,” he added, pointing to a
recent endorsement from the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that
represents conservatives who identify as LGBT.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump said
that he would be a better ally to the LGBT community than Hillary
Clinton, his Democratic rival.
Instead, the Trump administration's
policies have targeted the LGBT community. A few examples include
reinstatement of the military's ban on transgender troops, withdrawal
of a policy that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of
their choice, arguing before the Supreme Court that current civil
rights laws do not protect gay and transgender people, and opposition
to the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill.
(Related: 24
percent approve of Trump's handling of LGBT rights.)