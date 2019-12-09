The campaign website of President Donald Trump is selling LGBT Pride t-shirts.

The shirt includes the phrase “Make America Great Again” in rainbow colors.

“Show your support for the LGBT community and the 45th President with this exclusive Make America Great Again Pride T-Shirt,” reads the shirt's description.

The president has continually insisted that he's a friend to the LGBT community, but his record speaks otherwise.

In August, Trump told reporters that he's done “very well” with the LGBT community.

“I’ve done very well with that community and some of my biggest supporters are of that community, and I talk to them a lot about it. I think I’ve done really very well with that community, as you know, Peter Thiel and so many others, they’re – they’re with me all the way, and they like the job I’m doing, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log Cabin group,” he added, pointing to a recent endorsement from the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that represents conservatives who identify as LGBT.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump said that he would be a better ally to the LGBT community than Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival.

Instead, the Trump administration's policies have targeted the LGBT community. A few examples include reinstatement of the military's ban on transgender troops, withdrawal of a policy that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, arguing before the Supreme Court that current civil rights laws do not protect gay and transgender people, and opposition to the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill.

(Related: 24 percent approve of Trump's handling of LGBT rights.)