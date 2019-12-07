A House Republican on Friday introduced legislation that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity with strong religious exemptions.

Titled the Fairness for All Act, the bill would prohibit LGBT discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations, much like the Equality Act, which cleared the House earlier this year.

But unlike the Equality Act, the Fairness for All Act would exempt religious organizations and small businesses related to the wedding industry.

Utah Representative Chris Stewart, a Republican, introduced the legislation.

“Throughout history, there are times when principles come into conflicts, and often they are conflicting good principles, both of them with equal value,” Stewart said during a news conference.

“The job we have before us in our society today is a good example of that, where we have the principle of non-discrimination, that every American should be treated fairly and with respect and with dignity, and at the same time, the sincerely held belief that religious faith and principles also matter, and how do we reconcile those two conflicting principles,”

“This is what we are trying to do with this legislation,” he added.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities have expressed support for the bill.

While the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, is opposed to the measure, Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), called the bill “historic.”

“The introduction of this historic bill marks the first time that conservative religious organizations and leaders have supported comprehensive federal protections for LGBTQ people,” Minter said. “While the details of the bill require more careful consideration, it marks an important milestone in the growing national support for the equality and dignity of LGBTQ people.”

In a statement, the White House signaled its openness to the Fairness for All Act.