Actress Laura Dern recently described
her participation in Ellen DeGeneres' coming out story as “an
incredible honor.”
The 52-year-old Dern played Susan, a
lesbian, on the 1997 Ellen episode “The
Puppy Episode.” Thirty-six million people watched the episode.
In the episode, DeGeneres' character
came out gay. The revelation coincided with DeGeneres' own coming out
on the cover of PEOPLE magazine.
Speaking with Vulture, Dern said
that she was warned not to take the role.
“Greatest thing I could’ve ever
been part of, honestly. An incredible honor. [DeGeneres] was a big
fan of Citizen Ruth, and she asked me, would I come join this
effort?” Dern said. “I was excited. I didn’t think twice about
it. It was a great opportunity. And then the calls started coming in
once I’d said yes, from a couple of advisers in Hollywood who were
out gay men, [telling me] to not do it. A lot of people in my life
really worried. And I was like, 'This is ridiculous.' This is where I
grew up in a bubble and didn’t realize we weren’t there yet or
something. The first time I became aware was, Oprah [Winfrey] and I
were having a snack, and suddenly a flood of cops swarmed the set and
the stage while we were rehearsing. They’re like, 'There’s been a
bomb threat, we’re sweeping the stage.' And they start literally
rushing us off the stage.”
“We only did it for what, ten days?
We all spent the next couple of years really struggling in work and
safety. It was radical to experience that. It was the only time I
ever experienced having to have to have full security detail.”
“But what was amazing, which I will
never forget, that when she looked in my eyes, she said it was the
first time she said 'I’m gay' out loud. We didn’t rehearse it, so
when she said it to me, and was looking in my eyes and holding my
hands and I felt her shaking … the gift – it makes me want to cry
– the gift of that, the intimacy of what that means, was such
insight for me.”
Dern added that her career stopped for
a year after she played the role.
“It [was a significant dry spell]
because I was doing successful independent movies, and, only months
before that, I was in Jurassic Park, the most successful movie
ever. So it was like, you’re being offered this, you’re being
offered that – and it just stopped. Which is kind of wild,” Dern
said.