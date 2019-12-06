In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, out skier Gus Kenworthy discussed his decision to represent Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Kenworthy, who came out gay in 2015, represented the United States during previous Olympic games in 2018 and 2014.

“Basically, it’s my last Olympics,” Kenworthy said. “I’ve competed twice for the US, I’ve won a medal for the US, I feel quite proud to have done that, and I was raised in the US and consider myself American but I also consider myself a Brit.”

“I was born over here, my mum is British, and so, I wanted to honor my heritage and honor my mum, and she has stood at the bottom waving the American flag for me so I’d quite like to do the same but the opposite for her.”

During the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, Kenworthy made headlines when he kissed his then-boyfriend Matt Wilkas after a run. When asked whether he would repeat the kiss in Beijing, Kenworthy said yes.

“I mean, for sure, I think it’s important to have visual representation and I think doing something like that publicly in a country where they are opposed to it speaks very loudly. It’s like a peaceful protest,” Kenworthy said.

“But the kiss in Korea was not meant to be any protest or intended to be anything.”

“I didn’t even know it was going to be filmed. I’m not going to plan anything big but if I have a boyfriend at the games for sure I will kiss him before the run and after the run. It’s just normal for me,” he said.

Kenworthy added that competing for Great Britain gave him a “better chance of going for gold than I would have in the US just because the qualification process is a little different.”