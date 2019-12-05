Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday
released its first trailer for its upcoming comedy AJ and the
Queen starring RuPaul Charles, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag
Race.
In the series, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a
hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently
orphaned 10-year-old. The pair are forced to travel from city to
city, with Ruby performing each night in a different drag club, after
Ruby's plan to start her own club falls apart when she is swindled
out of her life savings.
“AJ and Ruby must find a way to
navigate through tough times as they learn a few tricks from one
another and roll on to brighter days,” the show's description
states.
AJ and the Queen is written by
RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who co-created 2 Broke Girls
and executive produced Sex and the City.
Netflix has reportedly ordered 10
episodes of the series, which will debut on January 10.