Television personality Carson Kressley
spoke with LGBT glossy Advocate about turning 50.
Kressley is best known for being the
fashion guy on the original Queer Eye.
In Freeform's reality gift wrap
competition show Wrap Battle, Kressley judges the competitors.
“How would you rate yourself as a
gift wrapper?” he was asked.
“I think I'm pretty good,” Kressley
answered. “Again, I love beautiful things, and I love
craftsmanship, and I love great design. Ultimately, it's about
creating something beautiful for someone that you care about and
making it personal and wonderful. That's what we look for, for the
winner of the show.”
“With Wrap Battle and RuPaul's
Drag Race and even Miss Universe, you've transitioned into
a professional reality show judge.”
“I know! I know. Next stop, Supreme
Court,” he said.
When asked about turning 50, Kressley
said that he was grateful for being alive longer than Judy Garland.
“[T]his is going to be like the
gayest answer in the world, I went to see the movie Judy
[on my birthday], OK? A gay icon,” Kressley
said.
“Anyway, at the end, they do those
sad lines of text across the screen. We're all crying from the last
number, at least me and the other gays in the theater in Palm
Springs. And it says she died in June of 1969 and she was 47 years
old. I was like, 'Oh, my God. I've outlived Judy Garland. She was
only 47.'”
“So I thought to myself, just making
it to 50, and you hear this all the time from people who reach
milestones, you're so lucky to be around. Because you have friends
that are no longer here or you see these icons who were so impactful
in the world, and they only got 47 years. So I feel like I have
another 50 to do great stuff. I'm so lucky to have made it this far.”
“I've actually had more years on the
earth than Judy Garland, so think about that,” he added.