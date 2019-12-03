A school district in Utah has fired a substitute teacher who reportedly went on a homophobic rant.

The teacher was working at Deerfield Elementary School in Cedar Hills, Utah when the incident happened.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the teacher went on a 10-minute rant after a fifth-grade boy said that he was grateful that he was being adopted by his two dads.

“Why on Earth would you be happy about that?” the teacher asked.

The teacher told the students that “homosexuality is wrong” and “two men living together is a sin.”

Three girls left the classroom and returned with the principal.

One of the boy's fathers, Louis van Amstel, said that the teacher tried to blame his son for her outburst.

“I'm truly disgusted that the bully in this situation is a teacher in a public school,” he said.