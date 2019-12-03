Actress Shelley Morrison has passed
away. She was 83.
Morrison's publicist Lori DeWaal told
CNN that Morrison died of heart failure on Sunday at Cedar Sinai
Hospital in Los Angeles.
Morrison was best known for playing
Karen Walker's fiery maid Rosario on the NBC comedy Will &
Grace.
In a statement, Morrison's husband
Walter Dominguez said that playing Rosario was the role that gave her
the most satisfaction.
“Shelley's greatest pride as an
actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario in a comedy series
that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBT
people,” he said. “She also took pride in a strong, loving yet
feisty Latina character.”
“She believed that the best way to
change hearts and minds was through comedy,” he added.
Morrison did not reprise her role of
Rosario when the comedy returned to NBC in 2017.
The show's stars paid tribute to
Morrison.
“just got a bulletin on my phone that
shelley morrison has passed,” Megan Mullally said in a tweet. “my
heart is heavy. Putting shelley, her beloved husband walter &
their children in the light. thank you for your friendship &
partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world.
you will be missed.”
“Shelley was a beautiful soul & a
wonderful actor,” Eric McCormick tweeted. “Her work as Rosario,
season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical.
She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part
of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family.
#Rosario”
“Oh, Shelley,” Debra Messing wrote
on Instagram, “what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley
had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear
Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile
on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family.
#shelleymorrison”
Sean Hayes added on Instagram: “Such
sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was
absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our
Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out
to her entire family.”
In addition to her husband, Morrison is
survived by their six children.