Actress Shelley Morrison has passed away. She was 83.

Morrison's publicist Lori DeWaal told CNN that Morrison died of heart failure on Sunday at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Morrison was best known for playing Karen Walker's fiery maid Rosario on the NBC comedy Will & Grace.

In a statement, Morrison's husband Walter Dominguez said that playing Rosario was the role that gave her the most satisfaction.

“Shelley's greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBT people,” he said. “She also took pride in a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character.”

“She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy,” he added.

Morrison did not reprise her role of Rosario when the comedy returned to NBC in 2017.

The show's stars paid tribute to Morrison.

“just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed,” Megan Mullally said in a tweet. “my heart is heavy. Putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.”

“Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor,” Eric McCormick tweeted. “Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario”

“Oh, Shelley,” Debra Messing wrote on Instagram, “what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison”

Sean Hayes added on Instagram: “Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family.”

In addition to her husband, Morrison is survived by their six children.