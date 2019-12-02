On Sunday, World AIDS Day, President Donald Trump promised to “eradicate AIDS in 10 years.”

Trump first announced a new AIDS initiative in his annual proclamation recognizing December 1 as World AIDS Day.

“Through this initiative, we will continue to lead the charge in applying the latest science to better diagnose, treat, care for, and save the lives of individuals living with HIV by focusing on the cities and States most impacted by the disease,” Trump said of his Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America initiative.

While the president outlined a strategy to focus on the cities and states with the highest numbers of new infections, his proclamation failed to mention the people most impacted by the disease, namely men who have sex with men, transgender people, and people who inject drugs.

On Sunday, Trump reiterated his promise in a tweet.

“On World AIDS Day, The First Lady and I express our support for those living with HIV/AIDS and mourn the lives lost,” the president tweeted. “We reaffirm our commitment to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in America, community by community where we will eradicate AIDS in 10 years, program already started. American leadership has proven that together we can save lives.”

Trump has previously been criticized for cutting budgets for AIDS programs.

