In a Facebook post, Christian
conservative Franklin Graham asked followers to join him in prayer
for Chick-fil-A to stand up against the LGBT agenda.
Graham, son of the late televangelist
Billy Graham, is a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.
(Related: Franklin
Graham blames increase in STDs on Hollywood, gays.)
Last month, chicken chain Chick-fil-A
announced it would no longer donate to three groups opposed to
same-sex marriage.
(Related: Chick-fil-A
to end donations to three anti-LGBT groups.)
Writing on Facebook, Graham said that
he was praying for the fast-food chain to reconsider.
“With the majority of corporate
America caving to the LGBTQ agenda, Chick-fil-A has stood against the
tide – with people of faith supporting them all the way,” Graham
wrote. “What can we do now? I would encourage Christians everywhere
to pray for Dan Cathy, his brother Bubba, and the family as they have
some important decisions to make.”
“It’s their company, they can do
what they want. But my prayer is that God will lead and direct them,
and that they will continue to honor their late father Truett Cathy’s
strong stand for biblical values – all to the glory of God!”
“While Chick-fil-A is one of the few
restaurants closed on Sunday to honor God, what if we make today
‘Pray for Chick-fil-A Day?’ Will you join me in praying?” he
added.