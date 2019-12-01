In a Facebook post, Christian conservative Franklin Graham asked followers to join him in prayer for Chick-fil-A to stand up against the LGBT agenda.

Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham, is a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

(Related: Franklin Graham blames increase in STDs on Hollywood, gays.)

Last month, chicken chain Chick-fil-A announced it would no longer donate to three groups opposed to same-sex marriage.

(Related: Chick-fil-A to end donations to three anti-LGBT groups.)

Writing on Facebook, Graham said that he was praying for the fast-food chain to reconsider.

“With the majority of corporate America caving to the LGBTQ agenda, Chick-fil-A has stood against the tide – with people of faith supporting them all the way,” Graham wrote. “What can we do now? I would encourage Christians everywhere to pray for Dan Cathy, his brother Bubba, and the family as they have some important decisions to make.”

“It’s their company, they can do what they want. But my prayer is that God will lead and direct them, and that they will continue to honor their late father Truett Cathy’s strong stand for biblical values – all to the glory of God!”

“While Chick-fil-A is one of the few restaurants closed on Sunday to honor God, what if we make today ‘Pray for Chick-fil-A Day?’ Will you join me in praying?” he added.